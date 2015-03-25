* Writes down Swisslog goodwill by 60 million euros

* Cuts 2015 EBIT margin forecast to 3.5 from 5.5 percent

* Shares indicated down 5 percent (Adds details on outlook, dividend)

FRANKFURT, March 25 German industrial robot maker Kuka cut its profit outlook for 2015 on a writedown of goodwill following its 338 million-franc ($353 million) acquisition of Swiss logistics group Swisslog last year.

Kuka now expects an operating profit (EBIT) margin of 3.5 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.5 percent, including a 60 million-euro ($65 million) purchase price allocation depreciation for Swisslog, it said on Wednesday.

"Investment for growth in new industries, in global processes and IT structures, and in the Chinese market is expected to have a negative impact on the EBIT margin in the current financial year 2015, as are the integration and restructuring costs for Swisslog," it said in a statement.

Shares in Kuka were indicated down 5 percent at brokerage Lang & Schwarz before the 0800 GMT Frankfurt market open.

Kuka added that it would propose a dividend of 0.40 euros per share for 2014, up from 0.30 euros in 2013 but below an average analyst forecast of 0.47 euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Kuka, whose customers include Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, said it expected total 2015 sales of about 2.8 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over 200 million.

Analysts had been expecting sales of 2.68 billion euros and EBITDA of 216 million euros on average.

($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)