* Writes down Swisslog goodwill by 60 million euros
* Cuts 2015 EBIT margin forecast to 3.5 from 5.5 percent
* Shares indicated down 5 percent
FRANKFURT, March 25 German industrial robot
maker Kuka cut its profit outlook for 2015 on a
writedown of goodwill following its 338 million-franc ($353
million) acquisition of Swiss logistics group Swisslog
last year.
Kuka now expects an operating profit (EBIT) margin of 3.5
percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.5 percent,
including a 60 million-euro ($65 million) purchase price
allocation depreciation for Swisslog, it said on Wednesday.
"Investment for growth in new industries, in global
processes and IT structures, and in the Chinese market is
expected to have a negative impact on the EBIT margin in the
current financial year 2015, as are the integration and
restructuring costs for Swisslog," it said in a statement.
Shares in Kuka were indicated down 5 percent at brokerage
Lang & Schwarz before the 0800 GMT Frankfurt market open.
Kuka added that it would propose a dividend of 0.40 euros
per share for 2014, up from 0.30 euros in 2013 but below an
average analyst forecast of 0.47 euros, according to Thomson
Reuters Eikon data.
Kuka, whose customers include Volkswagen,
Daimler and BMW, said it expected total
2015 sales of about 2.8 billion euros and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over
200 million.
Analysts had been expecting sales of 2.68 billion euros and
EBITDA of 216 million euros on average.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)