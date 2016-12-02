FRANKFURT Dec 2 German industrial robot maker
Kuka said supervisory board member Hans Ziegler had
resigned with immediate effect due to personal reasons, two days
after Swiss regulators said they were investigating him over
suspected insider trading.
Kuka did not nominate a successor to Ziegler, who has
already resigned from the boards of two Swiss companies,
steelmaker Schmolz & Bickenbach and industrial
surfacing solutions provider OC Oerlikon.
Ziegler had been a member of Kuka's supervisory board since
June 2015, the company said.
Ziegler could not be reached for comment.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it was
investigating Ziegler over suspected insider trading of shares
in publicly listed Swiss companies.
"After discovering the case, FINMA filed a criminal
complaint with the Swiss Office of the Attorney General," FINMA
said in a statement. "The two authorities are coordinating their
procedures."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)