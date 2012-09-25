WARSAW, Sept 25 Poland's wealthiest man Jan
Kulczyk would be interested in bidding for state-controlled
utilities Enea and Energa if they are put up for sale,
the head of his investment vehicle was quoted as saying on
Tuesday.
"We are a natural investor for those groups," Dariusz
Mioduski, the chief executive of Kulczyk Investments told daily
Rzeczpospolita.
"If they are put up for sale, we will consider filing a
bid," he said.
Poland's treasury minister, who oversees state assets, has
said he did not plan to sell Enea for now and expected Energa to
be floated on the stock exchange in 2013.
Polenergia, a utility owned by Kulczyk Investments, is
currently bidding for windfarm developer Polish Energy Partners
.
It also plans to build Elektrownia Polnoc, a power plant in
the north of Poland comprising two 1,000-megawatt coal-fired
power blocks, and develop offshore windfarms.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Louise Heavens)