* Sees Q1 revenue $100-120 mln vs est $159.3 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.27

* Q4 revenue $180.4 mln vs est $164.3 mln

* Shares fall 7 pct in pre-mkt trade

Nov 10 Chip equipment maker Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit helped by higher gross margins, but forecast weak first-quarter revenue citing an uncertain macro-economic environment.

The company's shares fell 7 percent in pre-market trading. They had closed at $9.14 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $100-120 million, below analyst expectations of $159.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $1.9 million, or 3 cents per share, from $56 million, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 30 percent to $180.4 million but gross margins rose to 46 percent from 43.3 percent a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $164.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)