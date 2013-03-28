JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal by the mining ministry and politically connected Imperial Crown Trading (ICT) in a minerals rights case against Kumba Iron Ore, the unit of Anglo American said on Thursday.

Kumba said the decision in a complicated case for partial rights at one of the world's largest iron ore mines meant its Sishen unit had "the exclusive right to mine iron ore" at the mine.

The decision will likely speed the conclusion of a related drawn-out dispute over the pricing of iron ore supplies between Kumba and ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world's top steelmaker, which is meant to go for arbitration.

Disputes over mineral rights in resource-rich South Africa have raised investor concerns over transparency and governance in Africa's biggest economy after some had been awarded to people linked to high-ranking officials, sometimes over areas already being mined.

South Africa previously awarded ICT the right to prospect for minerals at the Sishen mine in an area over which ArcelorMittal South Africa once held a partial mining right.

Critics have said the rights were given to ICT - a company with no mining experience but with business links to President Jacob Zuma's son - in a sweetheart deal.

ArcelorMittal South Africa allowed the right to lapse in 2009, putting in jeopardy a lucrative multi-billion rand supply deal it had with Kumba that allowed it to source iron ore at a discount.

An arbitration date to settle the supply dispute between the two companies has not been set yet.