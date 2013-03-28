JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Supreme
Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal by the mining ministry and
politically connected Imperial Crown Trading (ICT) in a minerals
rights case against Kumba Iron Ore, the unit of Anglo
American said on Thursday.
Kumba said the decision in a complicated case for partial
rights at one of the world's largest iron ore mines meant its
Sishen unit had "the exclusive right to mine iron ore" at the
mine.
The decision will likely speed the conclusion of a related
drawn-out dispute over the pricing of iron ore supplies between
Kumba and ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the
world's top steelmaker, which is meant to go for arbitration.
Disputes over mineral rights in resource-rich South Africa
have raised investor concerns over transparency and governance
in Africa's biggest economy after some had been awarded to
people linked to high-ranking officials, sometimes over areas
already being mined.
South Africa previously awarded ICT the right to prospect
for minerals at the Sishen mine in an area over which
ArcelorMittal South Africa once held a partial mining right.
Critics have said the rights were given to ICT - a company
with no mining experience but with business links to President
Jacob Zuma's son - in a sweetheart deal.
ArcelorMittal South Africa allowed the right to lapse in
2009, putting in jeopardy a lucrative multi-billion rand supply
deal it had with Kumba that allowed it to source iron ore at a
discount.
An arbitration date to settle the supply dispute between the
two companies has not been set yet.