JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 South Africa's Kumba Iron
Ore reported a rise in full-years earnings on Tuesday,
due to higher export prices and a weaker rand.
Kumba, Africa's top iron ore producer, said diluted headline
earnings per shares for the year to end-December rose to 48.02
rand from 38.76 rand a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items. Kumba is a unit of Anglo
American and its most profitable division.
Kumba said total production was 42.4 million tonnes for the
year, down 2 percent from the prior year due to output
shortfalls at its flag-ship Sishen mine.
The company declared a final dividend of 19.94 rand per
share, bringing the total for the year to 40.04 rand per share.