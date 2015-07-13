(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday its members would stop
work at Kumba Iron Ore if the company went ahead with
plans to cut up to 175 jobs, most of them at its Sishen mine.
"The NUM will engage with Kumba Iron Ore management to halt
the retrenchments and if the engagements do not work, we will
definitely embark on a strike," the union said in a statement.
Kumba, South Africa's biggest producer of the steel-making
ingredient, was not immediately available to comment.
NUM said the company had issued a Section 189 last week, a
legal requirement that means it will consult with unions, the
government and other stakeholders for up to 90 days about the
process.
Unions in South Africa's mining industry have become
increasingly militant to protest against the persistence of big
income disparities and low wages two decades after the end of
apartheid.
"The logic of capital requires constant growth in order to
accumulate wealth, but this growth is, unfortunately, dependent
on exploiting mine workers who still earn poverty wages," the
NUM said in its statement.
The tone of South Africa's biggest mining union has also
become more strident since long-time general secretary Frans
Baleni was replaced last month by David Sipunzi, formerly a
regional leader from the gold-producing Free State province.
Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, has been grappling
with depressed prices in the face of slowing demand in China,
its largest market.
The company's Sishen mine is in the remote Northern Cape
province.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Jane Merriman)