JOHANNESBURG, July 9 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut around 190 jobs at its Sishen and Kolomela mines, trade union Solidarity said on Thursday.

"Kumba Iron Ore ... announced that it would soon start with a large-scale restructuring process at its Sishen and Kolomela mines. Around 190 employees are affected by the process," Solidarity said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)