JOHANNESBURG, July 9 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut around 190 jobs at its Sishen and Kolomela mines, trade union Solidarity said on Thursday.

"Kumba Iron Ore ... announced that it would soon start with a large-scale restructuring process at its Sishen and Kolomela mines. Around 190 employees are affected by the process," Solidarity said in a statement.

Kumba's share price fell to a 6-1/2 year low this week, tracking record low iron ore prices in China on weak demand and concerns about a global supply glut in the key steel-making ingredient.

But Dalian iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday, rising as much as 8 percent. Kumba's shares followed suit, jumping over 7 percent.

Steel demand remains soft and this has left traders cautious about the sustainability of the rebound.

Kumba is a unit of global mining giant Anglo American , which is also trying to divest from its loss-making platinum assets in South Africa in the face of depressed prices. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)