* Iron ore prices pressured as Chinese growth slows
* Kumba has previously said Sishen mine to be reconfigured
* Job cuts are a thorny political issue in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 Kumba Iron Ore has
told South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) it will
issue lay-off notices this year if low prices persist for the
steel-making ingredient, the union's general secretary said on
Wednesday.
"The price has put them in dire straights and there is a
prospect of them issuing a Section 189 notice at Sishen mine,"
NUM General Secretary David Sipunzi told Reuters.
He was referring to the regulatory process South African
employers must follow before they lay off staff.
"They have been trying to sensitise us to this possibility.
If the price remains like this for a few months they will have
no choice but to issue a Section 189," he said.
Officials from Kumba were not immediately available for
comment.
The group has said it plans to reconfigure its Sishen mine,
the largest iron ore operation in Africa, and was targeting 2016
production there of 26 million tonnes, down from a previous
guidance of 36 million tonnes.
Lay-offs are a politically thorny issue in South Africa,
where the jobless rate is around 25 percent and local elections
are expected this year. The NUM is also a key political ally of
the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
Sipunzi said he expected to see more lay-off notices this
year from other sectors but the union wanted to work with
companies to find ways to minimise job cuts.
In line with other commodities, prices for iron ore have
been sliding due to oversupply and and slowing economic growth
in China, the world's bigest metals consumer.
Mining giant BHP Billiton said on Wednesday
that it saw no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next
few years.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)