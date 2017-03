JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Friday that its headline earnings per share for 2014 were expected to fall by between 26 and 31 percent because of lower prices.

Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, said in November it expected full-year earnings to decline by at least 20 percent. Spot iron ore prices almost halved last year, felled by slower steel demand in top consumer China. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)