* Headline EPS down 61 percent
* Iron ore price recently hit 10-year low
* Company expects prices to remain under pressure
(Adds capex cut, CEO comments, detail)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's Kumba Iron
Ore suspended its half-year dividend for the first time
after a plunge in profits and warned low iron ore prices could
scupper its annual dividend as well.
Part of global miner Anglo American, Kumba like its
peers is grappling with low prices due to a supply glut and
growth concerns in top user China.
Prices touched a 10-year low this month.
Kumba reported diluted headline earnings per share of 7.82
rand for the six months to June 30, down from 20.24 rand a year
earlier. Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off items,
is South Africa's main profit measure.
Its shares fell 4.6 percent before recovering to trade up
0.9 percent at 123.73 rand at 0952 GMT.
Some analysts saw positives in the company's money-saving
efforts.
"Kumba is doing quite a lot of cost-cutting and there might
be some restructuring coming on the horizon. That could be the
reason to start looking at the stock once again," said Nolan
Macnamara, a trader at Nedbank Wealth in Johannesburg.
Kumba will cut capital expenditure this year by as much as a
third to as low as 6.9 billion rand ($557 million).
It has cut jobs and last week announced it was in talks with
unions about closing its Thabazimbi mine, the smallest of its
three South African operations, putting about 1,200 jobs on the
line.
Chief Executive Norman Mbazima told journalists on a
conference call that paying a full-year dividend would depend on
commodity prices but said the board would prefer to pay one.
"If we see some (price) stability going forward then I'm
sure the directors will wish to declare a (final) dividend... we
do not like keeping excess cash on our balance sheet," he said.
However, the company said: "Iron ore prices are expected to
remain under pressure as Australian and Brazilian producers
increase supply, and demand growth from China slows".
Kumba will proceed with the 4.2 billion rand relocation of a
mining community in the Northern Cape province in order to
continue mining activities in the area.
But Mbazima warned that shareholders, employees and the
state would "have to share in the pain".
"We just don't have the money that we used to," he said.
($1 = 12.3925 rand)
(Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Jason Neely)