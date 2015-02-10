JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday full-year headline earnings per share, the main measure of profit in South Africa, fell 29 percent due to lower prices of exported iron ore.

South Africa's largest producer of the steel-making ingredient however said the decline in export iron ore prices were partially offset by a weaker exchange rate.

Kumba, a subsidiary of Anglo American Plc, had in January flagged that headline earnings per share, which excludes certain one-time items, would fall by as much as 31 percent.

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)