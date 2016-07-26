JOHANNESBURG, July 26 Kumba Iron Ore
said on Tuesday that Themba Mkhwanazi would take the helm as
chief executive from Sept 1, replacing
Norman Mbazima, who is stepping down to focus on his role as
deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa.
* Mkhwanazi, a former Rio Tinto manager, has been
chief executive officer of Anglo American's Coal South
Africa business since May 2014.
* Kumba's first-half results came in as expected, with the
Anglo American unit posting a 20 percent rise in headline
earnings per share to 9.41 rand.
* Kumba had flagged to the market that it expected
first-half profit to increase between 14 and 23 percent because
of a deferred tax asset in the comparative period.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)