JOHANNESBURG May 25 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has tabled wage hike demands of 12.5 to 16 percent with Anglo American's unit Kumba Iron Ore , well above inflation, according to a document obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Anglo American has signaled its intention to sell off its stake in Kumba and the talks could be tough as prospective investors will not want to be saddled with an onerous wage bill amid uncertainty about iron and steel prices. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)