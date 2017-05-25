(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG May 25 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has tabled wage hike demands of 12.5
to 16 percent with Anglo American's unit Kumba Iron Ore
, well above inflation, according to a document obtained
by Reuters on Thursday.
Anglo American has signalled its intention to sell off its
stake in Kumba and the talks could be tough as prospective
investors will not want to be saddled with an onerous wage bill
amid uncertainty about iron and steel prices.
Kumba said earlier in May that it expects its interim
earnings to rise by at least 20 percent largely because of
higher export prices for iron ore which have been boosted by
weakness in the rand currency.
The wage demands call for a 16 percent increase for the
lowest-paid category of workers or a monthly increase of just
over 1,300 rand ($100.82). The highest-paid NUM members at Kumba
are seeking a 12.5 percent raise or almost 2,600 rand a month.
Wage demands in recent years have been driven by sharply
higher food prices triggered by a 2015-16 drought and inflation
more widely.
But annual inflation slowed to 5.3 percent in April from 6.1
percent in March as food price rises slowed, Statistics Africa
data showed on Wednesday, beating market expectations of a 5.55
percent year-on-year print.
($1 = 12.8816 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)