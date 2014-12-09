(Repeats to add Anglo American and Anglo American Platinum Reuters instrument codes)

Dec 9 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

* Sishen mine remains on track to increase production to 35 mt in 2014, 36 mt in 2015 and 37 mt from 2016

* Kolomela mine's life of mine (lom) production capacity has been increased to 11 mtpa from 2015

* In 2015, operating model is expected to be rolled out to pre-stripping operations at Sishen mine to meet ramp up requirements

* Studies are in progress at Kolomela, which could result in increasing production further to 12 mt in 2016 and to 13 mtpa from 2017

* Aims to deliver 5 mt low capex production growth, which includes 2 mt from Kolomela and remainder from Sishen

* Anticipates total iron ore production of 47mt in 2014, 47 - 48 mt in 2015, 48 - 50 mt in 2016 and 48 - 50 mt in 2017