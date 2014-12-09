Dec 9 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
* Sishen mine remains on track to increase production to 35
mt in 2014, 36 mt in 2015 and 37 mt from 2016
* Kolomela mine's life of mine (lom) production capacity has
been increased to 11 mtpa from 2015
* In 2015, operating model is expected to be rolled out to
pre-stripping operations at Sishen mine to meet ramp up
requirements
* Studies are in progress at Kolomela, which could result in
increasing production further to 12 mt in 2016 and to 13 mtpa
from 2017
* Aims to deliver 5 mt low capex production growth, which
includes 2 mt from Kolomela and remainder from Sishen
* Anticipates total iron ore production of 47mt in 2014, 47
- 48 mt in 2015, 48 - 50 mt in 2016 and 48 - 50 mt in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: