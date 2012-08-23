JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd : * Says sishen supply agreement * Says Arcelormittal South Africa Limited amsa") had agreed upon an interim

pricing agreement * Says this agreement expired on 31 July 2012 * Says negotiations to determine the terms of a further interim pricing

agreement have taken place * Says will sell to arcelor mittal S.Africa a maximum of 1.5 million tonnes of

iron ore from the sishen mine until year-end * Says price for iron ore sold to arcelor mittal S.Africa will be a weighted

average price of us$65/t.