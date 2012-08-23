JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
:
* Says sishen supply agreement
* Says Arcelormittal South Africa Limited amsa") had agreed
upon an interim
pricing agreement
* Says this agreement expired on 31 July 2012
* Says negotiations to determine the terms of a further interim
pricing
agreement have taken place
* Says will sell to arcelor mittal S.Africa a maximum of 1.5
million tonnes of
iron ore from the sishen mine until year-end
* Says price for iron ore sold to arcelor mittal S.Africa will
be a weighted
average price of us$65/t.