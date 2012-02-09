* FY diluted headline EPS 52.99 rand vs 44.54 rand

* FY production down 5 pct to 41.3 mln T

* Says 2012 export sales to rise by 3 mln T (Adds details, quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 Kumba Iron Ore , a unit of global miner Anglo American, reported a rise in full-year profit on Thursday, boosted by higher iron ore prices and said it expects export volumes to rise in the current financial year.

Kumba, Africa's largest producer of the steelmaking ingredient, said full-year diluted headline earnings per share totalled 52.99 rand, compared with 44.54 rand a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, excludes some one-time items.

Africa is regarded by many in the industry as the next iron ore frontier with many global miners moving to cash in on the projected rise in demand for steel from Asia.

Kumba, the world's 10th largest producer of iron ore, said production dropped 5 percent to 41.3 million tonnes on the back of feedstock constraints at the company's Sishen mine.

Export sales rose 3 percent to 37.1 million tonnes and would rise by around 3 million tonnes in the current financial year as the company's Kolomela mine ramps up output.

Kolomela is on track to produce between 4 and 5 million tonnes of iron ore this year, before ramping up to full capacity of 9 million tonnes by 2013.

The company declared a final cash dividend of 22.50 rand per share.

Kumba said the medium to long-term outlook for iron ore demand remained robust on the back of infrastructure developments in China.

Short-term iron ore supply is expected to remain tight given weather problems in Brazil and Australia, and India's moves to control exports.

"Ongoing challenges producers face in delivering new supply will lead to increasing capital intensity and underpinned long-term pricing outlook," Kumba said in a statement.

Kumba's shares are up 8.8 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.42 percent rise in the JSE Top-40 blue chip index . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)