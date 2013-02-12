UPDATE 2-Britain's BT appoints Jan du Plessis as next chairman
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 12 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd : * Declares dividend of 12.50 rand (Reuters consensus 32.10 rand) versus 22.50
rand * Says total production for the group rose by 4% to a record 43.1 million
metric tonnes (mt) (2011: 41.3 mt), * Says FY diluted headline EPS 37.91 rand (Reuters consensus 37.76 rand) versus
52.99 rand
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* BHP considers contract workers to break Escondida mine strike