SEOUL Nov 18 Kumho Industrial
will be selling 1 trillion Korean won ($884.5 billion) worth of
assets to roughly 10 private equity funds including 12.3 percent
to Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a domestic
paper said Friday.
Quoting financial sources, the Korea Economic Daily said the
buyout funds had turned in a letter of intent to buy the assets
from Kumho Industrial on Friday.
Creditors will announce preferred bidders early next week,
the paper said.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)