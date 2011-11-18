SEOUL Nov 18 Kumho Industrial will be selling 1 trillion Korean won ($884.5 billion) worth of assets to roughly 10 private equity funds including 12.3 percent to Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a domestic paper said Friday.

Quoting financial sources, the Korea Economic Daily said the buyout funds had turned in a letter of intent to buy the assets from Kumho Industrial on Friday.

Creditors will announce preferred bidders early next week, the paper said.

($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)