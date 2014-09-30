BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 Kungsleden AB
* Kungsleden acquires landmark building in Malmo
* Kungsleden says property comprises Malmomassan and a planned parking house with a total sales price of msek 320 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.