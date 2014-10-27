Fitch Affirms Bumi Serpong Damai at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guara