Jan 8 Kungsleden Ab :
* Kungsleden's sale of nordic modular group has been
completed
* Kungsleden's divestment of 65 per cent of Nordic Modular
Group to Inter IKEA Investments has been completed after
approval from the Swedish Competition Authority in accordance
with the conditions communicated on November 14, 2014.
* With the transaction Kungsleden will release net funds of
approximately 700 MSEK.
* The released funds will be used to purchase properties in
accordance with Kungsleden's strategy, which allows a purchase
capacity of approximately 1.8 billion SEK with an assumed LTV
ratio of around 60 per cent.
Link to press release: here
