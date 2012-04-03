HONG KONG, April 3 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd
, controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd ,
said on Tuesday that it has priced a $1.34 billion share
offering near the bottom of the indicative range, tapping equity
markets to fund potential acquisitions and develop its liquefied
natural gas business.
The offering of 800 million new shares was priced at
HK$13.10 each, a 7.6 percent discount to Monday's close, the
company said in a filing.
The deal was launched with an indicative price range of
HK$13 to HK$13.50, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported late
on Monday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International
Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were
hired to handle the offering.
($1 = 7.765 Hong Kong Dollars)
