ZURICH May 13 Kuoni is preparing for Greece to exit the euro zone in talks with its local business partners, the travel operator's chief executive said in Sunday's edition of Sonntagszeitung.

"Greece is a typical summer destination, and the longer we can get through the warm months without a collapse, the better," Kuoni CEO Peter Rothwell was quoted as saying.

"Hopefully there will be a solution by next year, so that we can know what we need to do as well," Rothwell said.

Greece's president met party leaders on Sunday in a final bid to cobble together a coalition and avert a repeat election, but those efforts looked set to fail because of deep splits over an European Union/IMF rescue plan.

If the next government rejects the bailout, EU officials say that would meant the end of loans that Athens needs to stave off bankruptcy and its ejection from the euro single currency. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)