ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss travel group Kuoni said on Thursday Sweden's EQT had been chosen as its favourite suitor regarding a potential takeover offer for the Kuoni Group.

Kuoni had been looking at strategic options to fix its ailing business.

"Kuoni Group's Board of Directors confirms that EQT has emerged as the preferred party from a competitive process regarding a potential takeover offer for the Kuoni Group and other strategic options," the group said in a statement.

"Final negotiations with EQT for a potential takeover offer for Kuoni Group are in progress. At this stage, no final decisions have been taken and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made," Kuoni said, adding further information would be provided when appropriate.

Kuoni shares rose 6.7 percent on Thursday, following a report by Bloomberg that EQT was close to striking a deal to buy Kuoni.