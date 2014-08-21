UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG : * Says H1 turnover of CHF 2.48 billion versus CHF 2.64 billion in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITA CHF 1.2 million (last year adjusted: CHF 0.8 million ) * Says H1 EBIT CHF -17. 1 million * Says 2014 outlook: expected full-year operating earnings (EBIT) in the range
of CHF 85-95 million * Says 2014 expected net result around prior-year level * Says H1 gross profit was CHF 444 million (H1 2013: CHF 488 million). * Says H1 net result improved to CHF -14.0 million (H1 2013: CHF -47.4 million,
adjusted: CHF -74.3 million) * Source textbit.ly/VFMweJ * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources