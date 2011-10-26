* Scott Kupersmith faces NY/NJ criminal, SEC civil charges
* Frederick Chelly faces SEC civil charges
* Men said to trade stocks with money they did not have
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 26 Two Florida traders were charged with
operating a "free-riding" fraud in which they bought and sold
tens of millions of dollars of stock with money they did not
have, collecting profits on good trades and saddling brokerages
with losses on bad trades.
Scott Kupersmith, 46, was arrested on Wednesday and charged
with one count each of securities fraud and wire fraud, U.S.
Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said.
Kupersmith, who lives in Boca Raton, Florida and used to
live in New Jersey, was also indicted in a parallel New York
investigation on 18 felony counts including grand larceny and
scheming to defraud, according to Manhattan District Attorney
Cyrus Vance.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related
civil fraud charges against Kupersmith and alleged accomplice
Frederick Chelly, 42, who also lives in Florida.
"Kupersmith and Chelly engaged in a classic 'heads I win,
tails you lose' scheme to trade risk-free at the expense of
broker-dealers," George Canellos, director of the SEC's
regional office in New York, said in a statement.
In a typical free-riding scheme, a trader sells a company's
shares in one brokerage account, and "covers" that trade by
buying the same shares in an account at a different brokerage.
This trader attempts to profit from short-term price
fluctuations without placing personal assets at risk.
Kupersmith is expected to appear on Friday before a federal
magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, Florida. It is unclear
whether the defendants have hired lawyers. Neither could
immediately be reached for comment.
Fishman said Kupersmith's scheme ran roughly from 2008 to
2011, after he induced brokerages to open accounts by
misrepresenting his net worth and his alleged control of a $20
million Manhattan hedge fund.
Kupersmith also raised money by falsely telling investors
to expect high returns, only to spend the bulk of the funds on
personal expenses such as limousines, luxury hotel rooms and
adult entertainment clubs, or to repay other investors in a
"Ponzi-scheme" fashion, Fishman said.
Vance said Kupersmith's scheme involved $64 million of
trades and more than $1.2 million of illegal profit.
The SEC added that Kupersmith and Chelly failed to cover
sales when trades in such companies as Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), CME
Group Inc (CME.O) Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Priceline.com Inc
(PCLN.O) threatened big losses. It said this saddled brokerages
with about $2.1 million of losing trades.
Fishman said Kupersmith faces as much as 20 years in prison
on each federal criminal fraud charge, plus up to $5.25 million
of fines. The SEC is seeking to recover both defendants'
alleged illegal gains and impose fines.
The federal criminal case is U.S. v. Kupersmith, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 11-mag-03750. The
SEC case is SEC v. Kupersmith et al in the same court. A copy
of the New York criminal case was not immediately available.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon, Bernard Orr)