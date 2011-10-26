* Scott Kupersmith faces NY/NJ criminal, SEC civil charges

By Jonathan Stempel

Oct 26 Two Florida traders were charged with operating a "free-riding" fraud in which they bought and sold tens of millions of dollars of stock with money they did not have, collecting profits on good trades and saddling brokerages with losses on bad trades.

Scott Kupersmith, 46, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count each of securities fraud and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said.

Kupersmith, who lives in Boca Raton, Florida and used to live in New Jersey, was also indicted in a parallel New York investigation on 18 felony counts including grand larceny and scheming to defraud, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil fraud charges against Kupersmith and alleged accomplice Frederick Chelly, 42, who also lives in Florida.

"Kupersmith and Chelly engaged in a classic 'heads I win, tails you lose' scheme to trade risk-free at the expense of broker-dealers," George Canellos, director of the SEC's regional office in New York, said in a statement.

In a typical free-riding scheme, a trader sells a company's shares in one brokerage account, and "covers" that trade by buying the same shares in an account at a different brokerage. This trader attempts to profit from short-term price fluctuations without placing personal assets at risk.

Kupersmith is expected to appear on Friday before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, Florida. It is unclear whether the defendants have hired lawyers. Neither could immediately be reached for comment.

Fishman said Kupersmith's scheme ran roughly from 2008 to 2011, after he induced brokerages to open accounts by misrepresenting his net worth and his alleged control of a $20 million Manhattan hedge fund.

Kupersmith also raised money by falsely telling investors to expect high returns, only to spend the bulk of the funds on personal expenses such as limousines, luxury hotel rooms and adult entertainment clubs, or to repay other investors in a "Ponzi-scheme" fashion, Fishman said.

Vance said Kupersmith's scheme involved $64 million of trades and more than $1.2 million of illegal profit.

The SEC added that Kupersmith and Chelly failed to cover sales when trades in such companies as Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), CME Group Inc (CME.O) Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Priceline.com Inc (PCLN.O) threatened big losses. It said this saddled brokerages with about $2.1 million of losing trades.

Fishman said Kupersmith faces as much as 20 years in prison on each federal criminal fraud charge, plus up to $5.25 million of fines. The SEC is seeking to recover both defendants' alleged illegal gains and impose fines.

Fishman said Kupersmith faces as much as 20 years in prison on each federal criminal fraud charge, plus up to $5.25 million of fines. The SEC is seeking to recover both defendants' alleged illegal gains and impose fines.

The federal criminal case is U.S. v. Kupersmith, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 11-mag-03750. The SEC case is SEC v. Kupersmith et al in the same court. A copy of the New York criminal case was not immediately available.