By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government, the authority overseeing the autonomous region in the northern part of Iraq, is set to meet with fixed income investors in London on Tuesday, according to three investor sources.
It is not clear at this stage if a bond transaction is being planned in the near future. The meetings are most likely designed to update bondholders on the region's finances and economic fundamentals, according to one of the investors.
However, another investor said: "There is no such thing as a non-deal roadshow. I am assuming a transaction will follow if investor interest is present."
He added however that the structure of any potential deal was not yet known. "It's not clear to me whether a deal might be EMBI GD index eligible or whether it [would be] a private placement."
Sources indicated that Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are involved in arranging the meetings.
Both banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
