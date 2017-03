LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to arrange a series of meetings with international fixed income investors in London, according to a statement on an official government website.

There could be "a potential transaction in the near future," added the statement.

The roadshow announcement comes after Kurdistan passed a law that allows it to raise funds through international borrowing.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)