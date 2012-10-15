(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs to reflect that
DUBAI Oct 14 Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum
expect that the recent multi-million-dollar oil payment by
Baghdad to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has improved
the prospect of recouping overdue payments from Iraq, the
companies said on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates-based companies have faced
difficulties getting paid for all of the liquid fuel they have
produced in Kurdistan, while their gas has helped maintain
secure supplies of electricity for millions of people in a
country where fuel shortages are commonplace.
But Baghdad's pledge last month to pay foreign companies
working in Kurdistan in return for the KRG guaranteeing oil
exports, and a first instalment of around $559 million being
received by the KRG in early October, could see debts settled
soon.
"We are working with the KRG to improve and resolve the
outstanding receivables, and are very encouraged by the recent
announcement on the resumption of payments from the Federal
Government," Rashid Al-Jarwan, acting CEO of Dana Gas, said in a
statement to the Abu Dhabi stock market.
Dana Gas said in its 2011 results that trade receivables at
the end of the year stood at 1.74 billion dirhams, of which
about 48 percent was owed by Egypt and 52 percent by Kurdistan.
Dana Gas, which was also owed 729 million dirhams ($198.5
million) for unpaid fuel bills by Egypt as at June 30, 2012, is
20 percent owned by Crescent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Despite payment issues, the companies have continued to
increase supplies in Kurdistan, with total fuel production
rising from 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in early
August to 80,000 in mid October, the companies said on Sunday.
Four years since production started, natural gas production
has reached 340 million cubic feet a day (mcfd), up from 330
mcfd in early August, while gas condensate production stands at
15,000 barrels per day.
"We are working with the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources
on the next phase of development and expansion, to grow our
operations," Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas
board member, said in statement to the UAE stock exchange.
Since the start of production in October 2008, some 279
billion cubic feet of gas and 13 million barrels of condensate
have been produced by the operators of the Khor Mor field in
Kurdistan, they said.
