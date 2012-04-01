OSLO, April 1 The regional government in Iraqi
Kurdistan has ordered oil producers in the region, including
Norway's DNO, to halt exports in a payment conflict
with the central government in Baghdad, the regional oil
ministry and DNO said on Sunday.
The Kurds and Baghdad have long been at odds over control
of local petroleum resources but have allowed Kurdish exports to
flow under an interim deal in which Baghdad collects the revenue
and makes irregular payments to the region and producers.
On Sunday the regional oil ministry in Erbil said there had
been no payment since May 2011 and it would wait no longer.
"We hope that this is a temporary measure and that those in
the federal government responsible for non-payment will quickly
realise that their failure to adhere to their agreements is not
in the interests of the Iraqi people," the ministry said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)