* Oil minister Hawrami "hopeful" on final Baghdad deal
* Exports of 800,000 bpd include Kirkuk crude, 500,000 bpd
Kurdish
(Adds detail on pipeline exports)
By Sam Wilkin and David Sheppard
LONDON, Dec 17 Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan
Regional Government will ramp up oil exports in the coming
months, moving it closer to economic self-sufficiency while it
works to clinch a final deal with Baghdad on crude sales and
revenue sharing.
KRG natural resources minister Ashti Hawrami told a
conference in London the Kurd's pipeline to Turkey could carry
800,000 barrels per day next year, including 550,000 bpd to be
marketed by Baghdad under a first-stage deal reached this month.
The increase in exports from the north of the country, which
are currently about half that amount, could exacerbate an oil
glut that has helped to push benchmark Brent crude down
45 percent since June to a five-year low below $60 a barrel.
Hawrami said he was "hopeful for the first time" the
long-running dispute over independent Kurdish oil sales could be
resolved due to a "big change in attitude" under the new Iraqi
prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, who took office in September.
"The KRG will play its full role in helping Iraq to meet its
energy export targets," in 2015, Hawrami said.
The two governments are yet to reach a final agreement on
Iraqi Kurdistan's right to export oil independently, but Hawrami
said the KRG would continue to sell a portion of its crude while
negotiating the terms with Baghdad.
"We have set ourselves clear targets for self-sufficiency,
so we will never again face the violence of economic threats and
embargoes on our region."
Baghdad this year cut off Kurdistan's budget allocation in
response to the autonomous region's decision to export oil
unilaterally, a move it derided as smuggling. The KRG says its
right to export oil is enshrined in the 2005 constitution.
The interim deal agreed this month restored the KRG's budget
allocation in return for handing some Kurdish oil over to
Baghdad.
Hawrami said he saw Kurdish-produced oil shipments on its
pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan rising to
500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the first quarter of
2015 from current levels of around 400,000 bpd.
The KRG will give 250,000 bpd of Kurdish crude to the
federal State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) under the terms
of a draft 2015 federal budget. Hawrami said Arbil would be a
net contributor to Iraq's finances by the end of next year.
The KRG will market the remainder of its oil independently,
Hawrami said. He added the KRG will also allow an estimated
300,000 bpd of crude from fields in the disputed province of
Kirkuk to be exported through the KRG's pipeline under SOMO.
The pipeline, which has rapidly increased exports this year,
is being expanded by new pumping stations, Hawrami said.
Baghdad's own pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan is no longer
operational because it runs through territory controlled by
Islamic State fighters.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, editing by Michael Urquhart and David
Evans)