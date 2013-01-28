LONDON Jan 28 European oil companies are
purchasing an increasing volume of oil independently exported by
Kurdistan, in defiance of Baghdad's threats to punish those that
deal in exports it says are illegal.
Baghdad has promised to prosecute buyers of Kurdish
condensate, a light grade of oil that has been exported without
its permission since October.
Exports of regular crude started around the beginning of the
year, and Baghdad has already announced plans to sue Genel
Energy, the first firm to export the oil directly from
the region on trucks via Turkey.
Demand by international oil firms has been strong enough to
absorb an increasing amount of the independently exported oil,
and traders said tenders have been drawing interest from a
widening range of companies.
So far, buyers of Kurdish condensate have faced few
repercussions, with one notable exception - trading house
Trafigura, which was banned from Iraq in December.
This month, the region's exports are expected to hit around
60,000 tonnes, equivalent to about 15,000 barrels per day.
The flow of oil, including condensate, from the Kurdish
region could gradually rise to around 40,000 barrels per day
(bpd), Turkey's energy minister has said, the equivalent of
around 200 trucks a day.
Condensate exports already account for nearly the entire
output of 17,000 bpd from Kurdistan's Khor Mor field, and as
capacity grows there are plans to begin exporting oil from other
fields.
The flow has drawn a wide range of interest from Swiss-based
trading firms such as Vitol and Trafigura, and new firms such as
U.S. chemical company Dow have joined the rank of
buyers, shipping sources said.
Dow declined to comment.
The latest shipment of Kurdish condensate loaded aboard the
Lucky Lady at the Toros terminal near Ceyhan in Turkey on Jan.
15 and was bought by a small trading house called Crownhill
Investment Limited, the shipping sources said.
The independent firm is sometimes used as a middleman by
large trading companies in oil deals that may be politically
sensitive or unusual.
Ship tracking data showed the cargo was headed for Terneuzen
in the Netherlands, due for arrival on Jan. 31.
A second cargo of Kurdish condensate is scheduled to load
aboard the Iver Progress in the last week of the month and was
purchased by Dow, the shipping sources said.
The central Iraqi government in Baghdad has repeatedly
insisted that it considers independent exports from the Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) as smuggling. State-owned marketer
Somo is the only body legally entitled to export Iraqi oil.
Baghdad has also promised to ban any firms that sign
agreements with the KRG.
On Sunday, Iraq's oil minister said Exxon Mobil, the
first major oil company to sign an agreement with the KRG, had
been given an ultimatum to choose between its oilfields in the
south or Kurdish blocks in the north.