NEW YORK Aug 25 A tanker carrying 300,000
barrels of Kurdish crude oil has changed its destination to
Limassol, Cyprus, as it returned from the United States without
delivering its disputed cargo to a New Jersey refiner.
The Minerva Joy tanker had previously listed its destination
as "Gibraltar orders," which usually implies a destination in
the Eastern Mediterranean or further east. It changed its
destination to "Limassol orders" at around 1600 GMT on Saturday,
according to Reuters AIS Live shiptracking.
On Aug. 13, the Minerva Joy began sailing eastwards from off
the coast of Paulsboro, New Jersey, after refiner Axeon
Specialty Products said it would not buy or accept delivery of
any cargoes of disputed Kurdish crude oil for its Paulsboro
refinery.
Iraq's central government has sought to block independent
exports of crude by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The KRG argued it was allowed to sell crude under the Iraqi
constitution, which Baghdad disputes. Several cargoes of Kurdish
Shaikan crude have recently reached the United States, but not
all have been able to discharge their oil.
The United Kalavrvta is anchored outside of Galveston,
Texas, with its cargo of Kurdish crude still unloaded.
In total, about $140 million worth of Iraqi Kurdish crude
oil has been stopped from entering the United States in the last
month.
The United States has not banned companies from buying Iraqi
Kurdish oil, but has warned firms they may face legal action
from Baghdad.
Axeon has said it received a separate cargo of Kurdish
Shaikan crude in June.
At the end of July, refiner LyondellBasell NV
confirmed it had recently bought "modest quantities" of what
public records showed was Kurdish Shaikan crude and said it
would scrap further purchases of the disputed oil for the time
being.
