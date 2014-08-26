Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
HOUSTON Aug 25 A U.S. court on Monday threw out an order to seize some 1 million barrels of disputed Iraqi Kurdish crude oil from a tanker, a move that could allow the cargo to be delivered in Texas and end a nearly month-long impasse.
The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million worth of Kurdish crude, has been anchored near Texas for weeks, as the Iraqi region of Kurdistan wages a legal battle over ownership with the central government of Iraq.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver; additional reporting by Patience Haggin)
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.