HOUSTON Aug 28 A tanker near Texas loaded with
$100 million of disputed Iraqi Kurdish crude has disappeared
from satellite tracking, the latest development in a high stakes
game of cat-and-mouse between Baghdad and the Kurds.
The AIS ship tracking system used by the U.S. Coast Guard
and Reuters on Thursday showed no known position for the United
Kalavrvta, which was carrying 1 million barrels of crude and 95
percent full when it went dark.
Several other tankers carrying disputed crude from Iran or
Iraqi Kurdistan have unloaded cargoes after switching off their
transponders, which makes their movements hard to track.
Days ago, the partially full Kamari tanker carrying Kurdish
crude disappeared from satellite tracking north of Egypt's
Sinai. It reappeared empty two days later near Israel.
And in late July, the tanker United Emblem offloaded part of
its cargo of Kurdish crude onto another ship in the South China
Sea.
Baghdad, which says it has the exclusive right to export the
crude, has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court to reclaim control of
the United Kalavrvta cargo and block the Kurdistan Regional
Government from delivering it.
The suit shows Baghdad is stepping up a legal and diplomatic
push to stop Kurdistan from exporting crude, which the Kurds say
is crucial to their own dreams of independence.
The court on Monday threw out an order issued to seize the
cargo, saying it lacked jurisdiction because the tanker was some
60 miles offshore.
The judge has invited Iraq to re-plead its case over the
rightful ownership of the cargo. Baghdad could file claims
against anyone taking delivery of the oil.
A Coast Guard official said the vessel in the Gulf of Mexico
might have turned off its beacon, sailed beyond antennas that
monitor transponders, or perhaps some antennas might have been
taken out of service.
However, dozens of vessels were visible on Thursday in the
Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, where the Kurdish tanker was
last seen.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Louie Sussman. Editing by
Andre Grenon)