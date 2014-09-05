HOUSTON, Sept 5 Iraq has refiled a suit in U.S. court in a bid to gain control of some 1 million barrels of disputed Kurdish crude oil on a tanker near Texas, days after the court said it lacked jurisdiction to have the cargo seized but that it could hear arguments about who is the oil's rightful owner.

The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million worth of Kurdish crude, has been stationed near Texas since late July, as the central government of Iraq wages a legal battle against Iraqi Kurdistan over who has the sole right to export crude.

U.S. District Court Judge Gray Miller had invited Iraq to replead the case. (Reporting By Terry Wade)