HOUSTON, Sept 5 Iraq has refiled a suit in U.S.
court in a bid to gain control of some 1 million barrels of
disputed Kurdish crude oil on a tanker near Texas, days after
the court said it lacked jurisdiction to have the cargo seized
but that it could hear arguments about who is the oil's rightful
owner.
The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million
worth of Kurdish crude, has been stationed near Texas since late
July, as the central government of Iraq wages a legal battle
against Iraqi Kurdistan over who has the sole right to export
crude.
U.S. District Court Judge Gray Miller had invited Iraq to
replead the case.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)