LONDON/HOUSTON Aug 12 U.S. refiners will
refrain from buying more Kurdish crude oil until a long-running
dispute between Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan is settled, while
Washington urges both sides to set aside their differences and
helps them tackle Sunni militants.
The two known U.S. buyers of Kurdish crude oil have now
rejected delivery of cargoes from tankers near New Jersey and
Texas, saying they will not make further purchases until it is
determined who has the right to sell the oil: the central
government of Iraq or the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
U.S. refiner Axeon Specialty Products was the latest company
to turn away a cargo of Kurdish crude oil on Monday. It balked
after Baghdad filed a lawsuit over a cargo slated for another
U.S. refiner, LyondellBasell NV.
"In light of the dispute over the rights to sell crude oil
originating from the Kurdish region of Iraq, Axeon will not
purchase or accept delivery of any of the affected crude oil
until the matter is appropriately resolved," the company said.
Now the tankers, the Minerva Joy and the United Kalavrvta,
are stuck in limbo, anchored in U.S. coastal waters as they wait
out the controversy, Reuters ship tracking data shows.
Washington, which has been pushing both sides to reach a
deal over oil sales since the start of the year, has stopped
short of banning U.S. companies from buying Kurdish crude but
warned they may face legal tangles with Baghdad.
The impasse over oil sales has become symbolic of the future
of Iraq. While the KRG needs revenues to fund its fighters and
tackle a growing refugee crisis, Baghdad fears independent oil
sales will finance a breakaway Kurdish state.
The United States has urged unity and last week launched air
strikes against Islamic State militants who have seized a third
of the country and defied Baghdad and the Kurds.
The White House on Tuesday said Iraqi Kurdish President
Masoud Barzani had pledged to work with Iraq's new leader,
Haider al-Abadi, who is due to replace Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki. Abadi called on politicians to end crippling feuds.
But analysts said a deal over oil would be difficult to
reach.
"Until the legal dispute is resolved it seems unlikely the
Kurds will be able to find U.S. buyers willing to take cargoes,"
said Richard Mallinson at Energy Aspects in London.
"It is not yet clear that the KRG and a new federal
government will be able to set aside their disagreements and
reach a deal over Kurdish oil exports any time soon."
In total, almost $140 million worth of Kurdish oil sales
have been blocked off the U.S. coast since July. A tanker
carrying another $100 million of Kurdish crude has been stuck
off Morocco for more than two months.
Before the latest chapter of the dispute, at least five
cargoes of Kurdish crude were delivered on U.S. soil this year,
all of them going to ports in Houston and Paulsboro used by
LyondellBasell and Axeon.
