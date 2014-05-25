ARBIL, Iraq May 25 Iraq's request for arbitration in its attempts to try to stop exports of oil from the Kurdistan region via Turkey is "illegitimate" and will fail, the region said in a statement on Sunday.

The request was filed with the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce on Friday, and also targets Turkish state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for its role in facilitating oil exports from Kurdistan without the Iraqi federal government's consent. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland)