* Kurdistan says arbitration filing by Iraq "hollow threat"
* Iraq seeks ruling from International Chamber of Commerce
* Iraq claims exclusive rights to manage all country's oil
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq, May 25 Iraq's bid to thwart exports
of oil from Kurdistan via Turkey by filing for international
arbitration is a "hollow threat" that will fail, the autonomous
region said on Sunday.
The Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Friday it was taking legal
action against Ankara and state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS
for facilitating the first sale of crude to be piped from
Kurdistan without Baghdad's consent.
The move raised the stakes again in a long-running game of
political brinkmanship with ramifications for Iraq's territorial
integrity, as Kurdistan seeks greater self-sufficiency.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said it was
undeterred by Baghdad's "self-defeating" request for arbitration
at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce and accused
the Iraqi Oil Ministry of flouting the country's constitution.
"The KRG assures its contractors and international partners,
including transporters and traders, that it will not allow
hollow threats from the Iraqi Oil Ministry to interfere with the
KRG's oil export regime," it said in a statement.
"Its threats will fail."
The Kurds say they are entitled to develop and market the
resources in their region, and late last year finished building
a pipeline to Turkey that circumvents federal export
infrastructure.
Oil has been flowing through the new pipeline into storage
tanks at the Turkish port of Ceyhan since the start of the year,
and the first shipment of more than one million barrels left
shore last week.
Baghdad claims exclusive rights to manage all the oil in
Iraq, and has already cut the Kurds' share of state revenue as
punishment for their move to export unilaterally, plunging the
region into economic crisis.
"These efforts are misguided and can only harm the Federal
Government," read the statement, noting that previous attempts
to blacklist companies operating in the Kurdish region had
proved unsuccessful.
The KRG also blamed the Iraqi Oil Ministry for misleading
the federal government and parliament about the nature and
extent of Kurdish exports, and reasserted its right to receive
revenue from crude sales directly.
Last week, the KRG said oil revenue from the sale would be
deposited in an account in Turkey's Halkbank.
"The KRG warns against any internationalising of this Iraqi
domestic constitutional issue by attempting arbitration
processes obstructing the KRG's constitutional right to sell its
oil to the international market," its statement said.
