ARBIL, Iraq Nov 27 Oil exports from Iraq's
Kurdistan region were reduced "significantly" on Tuesday,
industry sources said.
The reason for the reduction was not clear, but the
autonomous region is locked in a long-running row with the
central government over payment to oil companies operating in
Kurdistan.
"Exports have been reduced significantly, but the reason is
not clear," said one of three industry sources on condition of
anonymity.
In April, Kurdistan halted shipments of its oil in protest
over what it said were overdue payments from the central
government to companies in the Kurdish region.
Baghdad made an initial payment of $650 million to the
Kurdistan regional government (KRG) in October, but a subsequent
payment is now overdue and Iraq's deputy prime minister for
energy Hussein al-Shahristani recently said it would not be
made.
The oil payment dispute is part of a broader feud between
Baghdad and Kurdistan over control of oil and contested
territories that has dragged in major companies such as Exxon
Mobil, Chevron and Total.
Baghdad rejects the deals signed between Kurdistan and oil
companies as illegal and has blacklisted some that have ventured
into the northern Kurdish region.
Kurdistan says its right to grant contracts to foreign
companies is enshrined in the Iraqi constitution, which was
drawn up following the 2003 invasion that ousted Sunni dictator
Saddam Hussein.
The Kurds have since passed their own oil and gas law while
disagreements among Iraq's Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish factions
in the national power-sharing government have delayed a
long-awaited hydrocarbons law aimed at ending disputes over
crude resources.