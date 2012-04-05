BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 Shares in Malaysian insurer Kurnia Asia tumbled as much as 3.9 percent on Thursday after Insurance Australia Group won regulatory approval for a possible acquisition of Kurnia Asia's motor insurance unit.
Insurance Australia Group's 49 percent-owned Malaysian associate AmG Insurance Bhd is spearheading the deal for Kurnia Asia's unit -- Kurnia Insurans.
If successful, the acquisition would make AmG the market leader in the Malaysian motor insurance market.
Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings owns the rest of AmG. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.