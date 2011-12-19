* Deal to make AmG-IAG market leader in Malaysia motor insurance

SYDNEY, Dec 20 Insurance Australia Group , Australia's top car and home insurer, said its 49-percent owned Malaysian associate plans to buy Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd to make it the market leader in the Southeast Asian country's motor insurance market.

IAG, which wants to double gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by 2016, did not disclose the deal price.

Last week Malaysian newspaper the Star reported the deal could be worth 1.8-2.2 billion ringgit ($566-$691 million) based on Kurnia probably selling its general insurance arm at around 2.5 to 3 times the book value of the company.

If the deal was approved, IAG said in a statement it would fund its share of the deal from internal resources and, on a pro forma 30 June 2011 basis, would retain a regulatory capital position above its long term benchmark of 1.45 to 1.50.

IAG, which has struggled with its UK acquisitions, has stepped up its M&A foray. Last week, it bought troubled New Zealand insurer AMI Ltd for NZ$380 million ($288.46 million) and in August said it would buy a 20 percent stake in China's Bohai Property Insurance for about $107 million.

Asian operations contribute A$430 million ($427 million)to IAG's A$8 billion gross written premium now. It has established businesses in Thailand and Malaysia and expects a boost from its Chinese and Indian ventures. ($1 = 1.3173 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 1.0072 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies & Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)