MADRID Nov 27 The chairman of unlisted Spanish
lender Kutxabank, which scored better than its domestic peers in
recent European Central Bank banking health checks, is stepping
down, the bank said on Thursday.
Mario Fernandez Pelaz had run Basque-based Kutxabank since
its formation through the merger of three savings banks in 2012.
The lender did not say why he was resigning.
Kutxabank's main shareholder - a banking foundation
dedicated to charitable activities - said in a separate
statement that it would propose Gregorio Villalabeitia, who has
worked at various banks including BBVA, as chairman.
After a recent overhaul of Spain's financial sector,
including a number of state bailouts, former savings banks such
as Kutxa are being encouraged to seek stock market listings and
become more transparent.
