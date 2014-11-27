LONDON Nov 27 Islamic lender Kuveyt Turk
, majority-owned by Kuwait Finance House, has
launched a $250 million dual-currency murabaha loan into general
syndication, bankers said on Thursday.
The sharia-compliant loan, which can be denominated in
dollars or euros, is split into a one-year tranche and a two-
tranche paying an interest margin of 80 basis points (bps) and
100 bps, respectively over three month Libor/Euribor.
Arab Banking Corporation, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barwa
Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank are
mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal.
Kuveyt Turk could not be immediately contacted for comment.
The loan will be used for general corporate purposes and is
due to close by the end of the year, the bankers said.
Kuveyt was last in the loan market in January 2014 when is
signed a $388 million-equivalent dual-tranche murabaha loan with
a club syndicate of 12 international and regional banks, which
was used to finance foreign trade.
(Editing By Christopher Mangham)