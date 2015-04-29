April 29 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk
has sold a debut deal of ringgit-denominated sukuk, or Islamic
bonds, and has applied for a new 1 billion lira ($376 million)
deal, as the lender looks to secure lower-cost financing.
Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House
, would sell the lira-denominated deal to qualified
investors via its asset-leasing company, KT Kira Sertifikalari
Varlik Kiralama, according to Turkey's Capital Markets Board.
In a separate statement, the bank said it had raised 300
million ringgit via a five-year sukuk, its first issuance under
a 2 billion ringgit programme.
The ringgit sukuk pays an annual yield of 5.8 percent, with
the proceeds swapped into dollars to reduce the bank's funding
costs to 4.4 percent, the statement said.
This marks the lender's first foray into the Malaysian
Islamic debt capital market, which has attracted a range of
foreign issuers thanks to an accommodative tax regime and strong
demand from local investors for ringgit-deonominated paper.
In July, Turkiye Finans became the first Turkish lender to
issue ringgit-denominated sukuk in Malaysia when it raised 800
million ringgit from a 3 billion ringgit programme it set up in
June.
($1 = 2.6575 liras)
