BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
DUBAI, June 19 Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk has set final pricing guidance ahead of issuing a five-year benchmark-sized sukuk later on Thursday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Final guidance has been given at 350 basis points, plus or minus 10 basis points, over midswaps. This is tighter than the initial pricing thoughts in the area of 375 bps over the same benchmark given on Wednesday.
The bank has garnered orders worth more than $2.25 billion so far, the document added.
Benchmark sized is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.
The banks arranging the transaction are Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Kuwait Finance House and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.